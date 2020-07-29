Jordan sees 6 virus cases Tuesday

AMMAN — Six COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 1,182, according to the government.

The new cases included four arrivals from Saudi Arabia, one from Iraq and one from the UK, and have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

Also on Tuesday, one recovered patient left Prince Hamzah Hospital, according to a government statement sent to The Jordan Times.

A total of 6,364 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 577,754, the statement said.

The Health Ministry has warned against practices that violate public safety, mainly gathering of more than 20 people, where penalties stipulated in the defence orders will be applied against violators.

The ministry has also renewed its call on citizens to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, as well as using the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The ministry also highlighted the “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease.