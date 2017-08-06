Jordan renews support for Yemen’s legitimate leadership

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday stressed its commitment to supporting the legitimacy in Yemen in a way that guarantees restoring its security and stability and maintaining its sovereignty and unity.

At a meeting in Amman with Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al Mekhlafi, Prime Minister Hani Mulki highlighted the “deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Yemen”, reiterating the “unaltered Jordanian stance towards supporting Yemen and its people”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mulki also stressed that Amman will not spare any effort in supporting Sanaa at the diplomatic, political, economic and social levels.

The premier cited the government’s approval recently to temporarily transfer the office of the special envoy of the UN secretary general to Yemen from New York to Jordan to continue efforts aimed at restoring security in Yemen.

He added that transferring the office to Amman reflects the international community’s confidence in Jordan as a key supporter of regional security and stability.

Regarding bilateral relations, the prime minister expressed Jordan’s willingness to host the meetings of the Jordanian-Yemeni higher committee in the nearest time possible “to discuss all aspects of cooperation” between the two states.

For his part, Mekhlafi acquainted Mulki with the latest developments in Yemen, in addition to security and humanitarian conditions and the challenges facing the country.

He voiced appreciation on behalf of the Yemeni leadership, government and people of the Kingdom’s support to his country.

Mekhlafi underlined Amman’s political support to Sanaa during Jordan’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2014/2015, noting its role in wording and endorsing Resolution 2216 that supports legitimacy and stability in Yemen.

Mulki and Mekhlafi also discussed issues related to the entrance and residence of Yemenis in the Kingdom, and the premier pledged to consider the issue and make exceptions to “humanitarian cases” without neglecting the security aspect.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Mekhlafi over the latest regional developments, especially in Yemen, stressing Jordan’s solidarity with the Yemenis and the Kingdom’s support to the constitutional legitimacy represented by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Petra, reported.

Safadi stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Yemeni crisis according to the GCC initiative, outcomes of the national dialogue conference and relevant UN Security Council decisions, especially Resolution 2216.

The Yemeni diplomat expressed his country’s keenness to develop cooperation ties with the Kingdom in all fields, stressing Yemen’s appreciation for the “key role that Jordan plays in serving Arab causes and supporting regional security and stability”.

In a separate meeting, Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh and Mekhlafi went over the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.