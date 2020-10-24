Jordan ranks 70th globally in number of COVID infections

AMMAN — The update by www.worldometer.info has shown that Jordan ranks 70th globally and 14th among Arab countries in terms of COVID-19 infections out of 215 countries.

Worldometer, run by an international team of developers, researchers and volunteers, is a provider of global COVID-19 statistics around the world, according to its website.

Meanwhile on Friday, Health Minister Nathir Obeidat said that the ministry is working to increase the capabilities of health cadres and number of beds in both public and private sector hospitals to better combat the coronavirus and preserve citizens’ health.

A total of 300 beds have been added in all hospitals, and directors of private and university hospitals have been asked to increase the number of wards dedicated to treating COVID-19 infections, Obediat told the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister said that in spite of the increase in the number of infections, the situation remains “under control as hospitals are still able to deal with the infections properly”.