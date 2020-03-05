Jordan Press Foundation wary of possible merger of gov’t media institutions

AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Thursday warned against a possible merger of three governmental media institutions in Jordan.

JPA President Rakan Saaideh said there has been "ambiguous and on and off news that there are merger plans for the three major governmental media institutions in Jordan", referring to Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV), The Jordan News Agency, Petra, and Al Mamlaka ("The Kingdom") television station.

Saaideh said that, as the situation remains “unclear”, the JPA has studied several possible scenarios "so that we can protect the rights of our colleagues working there".

"We support any plans that would work towards improving our colleagues' living conditions and work in their favour, but we are against any unstudied measures to restrict these entities that would end up harming them," Saaideh stressed.

JPA member Khaled Qudah echoed Saaideh's remarks, stating that "although this is only unconfirmed news, we feel that there are movements taking place that support the theory that a merger is on the way".

"We are with any steps that would strengthen the role of the government media, but I believe any step should be examined carefully and should be implemented within the institutions themselves," Qudah told The Jordan Times.

Qudah added that the fear is that "there are ready recipes made for these institutions by some individuals who have their own visions".

"These institutions should have their own plans so that they can work freely and professionally," Qudah stressed.

However, a source connected to the government institutions told The Jordan Times that "the main idea behind what is being circulated in the media about these three media entities is that they have three boards".

"The idea is to unite these boards to be under one umbrella, since they are all government entities," the source, who preferred not to be identified, said.

The source added that another aim is to "decrease the salary gap between what employees are earning at Al Mamlaka TV and the low salaries at the JTRC and Petra".

"Nothing is certain for sure, but if a merger is to take place, then it would be to ensure one umbrella for the three entities and to restructure their salary systems," the source said.