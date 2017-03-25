Jordan, partners wipe out 75% of terror-related web content in 5 years — Momani

AMMAN — In five years, Jordan has been able to reduce terrorist-related digital content on social media by 75 per cent, a senior official said Saturday.

The job was accomplished “in coordination with brotherly and friendly countries”, Government Spokesperson and Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani told reporters Saturday.

At a press conference held as part of the third day of the Arab summit preparatory meetings, Momani said 400,000 accounts supporting terror on Twitter alone were shut down, highlighting Arab consensus in the fight against terrorism and extremism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister discussed terrorism and the threats it poses to security and stability in the region and the world, noting that several Arab countries contribute directly and militarily to combating terrorism.

As for the Palestinian cause, Momani said that it is on top of the summit's programme as the central cause because the lack of justice for Palestinians is a major cause of regional instability that plays in the hands of extremists.

"We want a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on a two-state solution, which is our demand in front of the whole world, and we are peace advocates but there is another party that refuses that," Momani said.

The government’s spokesperson said that UN and Arab League Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura will attend the meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the latest political developments on Syria, while the envoys of US and Russian presidents will attend the summit’s opening session, in addition to a representative of the French government.

There is an Arab consensus that rejects foreign intervention in Arab countries’ internal affairs, Momani said in an answer to a question about the Iranian intervention in Arab affairs, stressing Arab countries’ respect for the principle of a good neighbourly policy.

On the Syrian crisis, Momani said that Arab countries agree on the need to preserve the unity, stability and security of Syria, in addition to the importance of facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their country, noting that it is still early to talk about safe zones within the northern neighbour.

Moreover, the minister voiced support for a legitimate government in Libya and the Skhirat agreement, welcoming the UN envoy to Libya, Martin Kobler, to attend the summit if he wishes to, Petra reported.