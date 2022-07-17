Jordan not final destination for crashed cargo plane — CARC

This picture taken on Sunday, shows debris on the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo aircraft a few kilometers away from the city of Kavala in Greece (AFP photo)

AMMAN — An official source at the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) on Sunday said that Jordan was not the final stop for the Antonov AN-12TBK (UR-CIC) cargo aircraft, which crashed on Saturday evening in northern Greece, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

All eight crew members of the plane died in the crash, according to news reports.

The source said that the plane, which flew from Serbia, requested permission to refuel in Jordan at around 9:30pm at Queen Alia International Airport, before continuing to its final destination in Bangladesh.

The source indicated that media outlets reported that the cargo plane, which was headed from Serbia to Jordan, requested an emergency landing at Kavala Airport in Greece, but was unable to reach it.