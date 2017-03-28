Jordan, NATO discuss partnership, region

By JT - Mar 28,2017 - Last updated at Mar 28,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday underlined Jordan’s partnership with NATO at a meeting with a senior commander at the organisation.

His Majesty and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. Denis Mercier “discussed regional developments, especially the Syrian crisis, and regional and international efforts to combat terrorism”, a Royal Court statement said on Monday.

The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Feisal, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and Mercier's accompanying delegation.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki held a meeting with the NATO delegation, attended by Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani.

They discussed partnership between Jordan and NATO, especially in the field of training, exchanging expertise, and building defence capacities, in addition to developments in the Middle East.

Talks also covered NATO's efforts to boost stability and security in the region.

Freihat met separately with Mercier and the other delegates over issues of mutual interest and the current situation in the region.

Also on Monday, His Majesty met with Russian President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

They discussed bilateral relations, the Mideast peace process, the global war on terror and the Syrian crisis, the Royal Court said.