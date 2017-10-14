Jordan, Lithuania open ‘new scopes’ for commercial exchange

AMMAN — A recent visit by a Jordanian commercial and industrial delegation to Lithuania has opened new scopes for cooperation in the trade and investment fields, as well as for promoting the Kingdom as a business hub in the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The visit, organised by the consulate of Lithuania in Jordan in cooperation with the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), has provided grounds for increasing commercial exchange between the two countries and for reviewing the Kingdom’s economic and investment opportunities.

Ahmad Armoush, the honorary consular of Lithuania in Jordan, said that the visit came as a follow up of the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah’s meeting with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, during her visit to the Kingdom in May 2016.

Armoush said that the delegation, headed by Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah and ACC President Issa Murad, included representatives of the private sector, Jordan Investment Commission, Jordan Tourism Board and the Jordanian Embassy in the Netherlands.

He added that the visit was paving the way for increasing commercial exchange and establishing “good” economic relations in the fields of maritime transport, tourism, medical tourism and educational exchange.

Mohammad Rifai, first deputy president of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said that Lithuanian officials expressed their keenness to develop economic ties with Amman by addressing any potential obstacles, Petra added.

Rifai outlined the commercial sectors having good opportunities to enter the Lithuanian market, including the olive oil, Dead Sea products and dates.