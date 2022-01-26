Jordan, Lebanon, Syria ink electricity agreement

Jordan, Lebanon and Syria sign an agreement and contract to supply Lebanon with electricity from Jordan through Syria’s electricity grid on Wednesday in Beruit (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — Jordan, Lebanon and Syria on Wednesday signed an agreement and contract to supply Lebanon with electricity from Jordan through Syria’s electricity grid.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, in a ministry statement, emphasised the importance of the agreement to help the Lebanese cover part of their electricity needs.

Under the agreement, Jordan will supply Lebanon with 150 megawatts from midnight until 6am, in addition to 250 megawatts during the rest of the day, the minister said.

Kharabsheh said that electricity will be supplied directly to Lebanon through a transmission grid, noting that the sale price of electricity to Lebanon will not cause any losses to the Jordanian electric system and that the cost of distribution will not be included in the sale price, the minister stressed.

The supply contract and the agreement on cross-border electricity trade was signed in Beirut with the attendance of high ranking officials from the three countries.