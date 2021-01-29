Jordan-Iraq joint statement focusses on smoothening trade, boosting cooperation

AMMAN — A joint statement was issued on Thursday following the discussions between Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh and his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al Kadhimi.

The statement said that the discussions focused on facilitating trade and addressing all obstacles facing the flow of trade between the two countries, where both sides agreed to exempt the other side’s products from registration, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two countries also agreed to speed up procedures to establish the joint economic estate, mainly those pertaining to the privileges that will be granted to the estate.

In the industrial cooperation and integration field, the two countries highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation at the pharmaceutical industries through training, investments and importing raw materials.

As for the energy sector, they agreed to renew the memorandum of understanding to import Iraqi oil for one year after making some amendments, in addition to proceeding with the installation of a 300-kilometre aerial power line.

The two sides agreed to form a joint financial committee to settle pending issues and amounts due to each side, as well as reaching settlements to any other pending financial issues.

In the health field, the statement said that the two countries highlighted the importance of offering all facilities necessary to increase the number of Iraqi patients willing to receive treatment in the Kingdom, exchange expertise in cancer treatment, and ease measures for Iraqi doctors to obtain the Jordanian medical board accreditation.

As for the educational sector, the Iraqi side welcomed the Kingdom’s readiness to transfer its expertise in remote education for all levels, help establish e-platforms, digitise curricula and boost cooperation in preparing and printing textbooks.

Pertaining to the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian cooperation, the two sides stressed the need to implement the outcomes of the trilateral summit that was held in Amman in August.