You are here
Jordan invited to 48th Foreign Ministers Council of OIC in Pakistan
By JT - Mar 02,2022 - Last updated at Mar 02,2022
AMMAN — Jordan was invited to participate in the 48th session of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled between March 22 and 23 in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan Sajjad Ali Khan said on Wednesday.
During a press conference, the envoy highlighted the ongoing coordination between the countries over various issues of interest for the OIC, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is scheduled to attend the event that will focus on various key issues.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Opinion
Mar 02, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.