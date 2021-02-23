Jordan to host 9th Global Land Forum

AMMAN — Jordan is preparing to host the ninth Global Land Forum, being the first host-country in the region, with the aim to highlight land-related issues nationally, regionally and globally.

Organised by the International Land Coalition (ILC), the forum is a triannual meeting that brings together NGOs, research centres, government agencies, institutions and community-based organisations in the hosting country to build a vision and roadmap for land governance based on local and national priorities, according to the ILC website.

“The Kingdom will host the first Global Land Forum-Youth, a space for young people where they would debate and define their own agenda,” Raed Gharib, CEO of SEEDS Jordan, a nonprofit organisation that invests in the power of young people, to face global challenges, and one of the board members of the ILC, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

The forum was scheduled to take place in the Kingdom in 2021, but due to the pandemic it has been rescheduled for March of 2022, said Gharib, noting that a national committee has been formed, consisting of 23 stakeholders concerned with land-related issues.

The members of Jordan’s National Organising Committee consisted of: The Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Youth, the Jordanian National Commission for Women, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, the National Agricultural Research Centre and the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development.

Gharib said that land-related issues, such as land governance, land rights for women, youth’s access to land, in addition to other dimensions regarding land would be brought to the table.

The forum aims at synergising the efforts and understanding of the complex and dynamic political, economic, environmental and social linkages between land governance, food security, environmental sustainability and peace, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.