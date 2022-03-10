You are here
Jordan has sufficient grain reserve — World Bank
By JT - Mar 10,2022 - Last updated at Mar 10,2022
AMMAN — An official source at the Planning Ministry on Thursday said that the World Bank confirmed that Jordan has sufficient grain stocks, is food secure and has not been affected by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The source added that based on a report issued by the World Bank on the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on food security in the Middle East and North Africa, Jordan would not be exposed to a food security crisis, highlighting that Jordan has an excellent strategic stockpile of grain.
The World Bank report stated that about 100,000 tonnes of grain are produced annually in the Kingdom.
