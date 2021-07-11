Jordan has ‘great’ expertise to implement e-gov’t plan — ICT sector representative

AMMAN — ICT companies can support government’s efforts to realise e-government and digital transformation and speed up e-government’s implementation in “record time”, Haitham Rawajbeh, representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said on Saturday.

In a press statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Rawajbeh said that the sector’s companies have “large” capabilities and expertise in the programming field. The government can harness these capabilities to assist citizens in the service sector, he added.

He pointed out that Jordan has “qualified” infrastructure and “great” expertise to complete the e-government plan.

Jordanian companies in the ICT sector have experienced growth and supported many countries in the region by providing solutions to their various economic and service sectors, the JCC member noted.

Jordanian companies currently export some of their software services to Arab and foreign countries, Rawajbeh said, adding that many international companies opened offices in the Kingdom to benefit from Jordanian expertise.

He added that the sector, an essential component of the Kingdom’s national security and important supporter of the national economy, has proven its “high” capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JCC official referred to ICT companies’ role during the pandemic to facilitate education and remote work, deliver food and basic commodities and establish e-platforms to issue work permits, e-payments and government transactions.

Rawajbeh noted that the sector has more than 1,000 companies nationwide that hire almost 45,000 employees.