Jordan hails UN stance rebuking US' policy change

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the statement issued by the 10 elected UN Security Council (UNSC) members, which reaffirmed the illegitimacy of Israeli settlements and rejected them as a breach of international law that threatens the two-state solution and undermines peace prospects.

Following the announcement at the end of the UNSC session, Safadi tweeted: “We appreciate position of #UNSC elected members today reaffirming illegality of settlements under Int’l law & SCrs. Settlements jeopardize 2-state solution. Israeli PM announcement he’ll proceed with annexing J V in occupied W B amounts to announcing killing all peace prospects.”

The 10 UNSC members called on Israel to halt the construction of settlements and adhere to its legal commitments as an occupying force.

“There can be no comprehensive peace without an end to the occupation and fulfilment of the Palestinian people’s rights to freedom and statehood,” Safadi said in a Foreign Ministry statement.

The UNSC held its session two days after the US announced its shift in policy on the illegitimacy of settlements and their breach of international law.

Earlier in the week, the foreign minister stressed that “nothing can change the illegitimacy of settlements”, which have been denounced by the international community.

Safadi warned of the threat posed by the shift in US policy on settlements and its impact on peace efforts at a time when the peace process is facing “unprecedented threats” as a result of unilateral Israeli policies and actions that impede the chances of a resolution to the conflict.

“The occupation’s… abuse and breach of international legitimacy will not achieve peace or ensure security and stability,” Safadi said.