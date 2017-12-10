Jordan hails Iraq ‘complete’ victory over Daesh

AMMAN () — Jordan on Sunday welcomed announcement of the Iraqi Cabinet that the country’s military has fully liberated all of Iraq’s territories from the Daesh terror group.

In a statement, Minster of State for Media Affairs Mohammed Momani praised the efforts exerted by the Iraqi armed forces in countering the “heinous group” and sparing the country of its criminal acts.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, voiced Jordan’s constant support for Iraq in its fight against terrorism and reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stance against terrorists, who “target Iraq, the entire region and the world as a whole”.

He stressed the need to coordinate the regional and global efforts to fight the global phenomenon and tackle its root causes at all levels, including funding, ideology and security.

Meanwhile, the minister underlined the recent US decision to recognise occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, stressing that the absence of justice creates a fertile soil for radical groups to promote their extremist ideologies.

Momani’s remarks came following the Iraqi prime minister’s official announcement that his country had wrapped up the campaign to “evict” Daesh, which has taken control of swathes of Iraqi