Jordan, Germany to co-host next Global Disability Summit

HH Prince Mired addresses, via telepresence, the conclusion of the virtual Global Disability Summit 2022 (GDS22) on Saturday (Photo courtesy of HCD Twitter handle)

AMMAN — HH Prince Mired, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), on Saturday, announced that Jordan, in partnership with Germany, is scheduled to co-host the next summit scheduled for 2025 in Berlin.

The prince's remarks came during his speech delivered at the conclusion of the virtual Global Disability Summit 2022 (GDS22).

The 2022 summit was attended by a number of state and government leaders and officials, as well as representatives of international and civil society organisations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Prince Mired stressed Jordan's readiness to exert all efforts to ensure the next summit is "a success", in coordination with Germany and the International Disability Alliance (IDA), praising the endeavours exerted to achieve aspirations of persons with disabilities, their families, and organisations representing them around the world.

Prince Mired added that the Kingdom "will not fail to make all required efforts to promote integration of persons with disabilities into society and protect their rights".

GDS22, whose second edition was held this year in partnership between Norway, Ghana and the IDA, aimed to enhance cooperation among states, international organisations, civil society organisations and all the concerned parties to achieve comprehensive development, within the framework of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

At the 2022 summit's opening ceremony, His Majesty King Abdullah delivered a televised speech to highlight Jordan's achievements in the field of disability legislation and its implementation mechanisms, especially in the areas of education and accessibility.

His Majesty also referred to the importance of comprehensive inclusion as a "strategic" option to advance conditions and rights of persons with disabilities, which require concerted efforts among states and international bodies to reach inclusive societies for all.