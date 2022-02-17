Jordan, Egypt sign minutes of meeting of Joint Higher Committee's 29th session

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali and Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Mashat at the ministerial follow-up committee for the Joint Higher Jordanian-Egyptian Committee's 29th session on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The ministerial follow-up committee for the Joint Higher Jordanian-Egyptian Committee's 29th session convened on Thursday.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali and Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Mashat chaired the meeting that was attended by a number of officials from both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting builds on the joint technical committee's virtual meeting held earlier this week, Shamali said, noting that outcomes of technical discussions on the trade, economic, energy, transport, medicine, agriculture related fields will be submitted to the 30th session of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee scheduled to be held on February 21 in Cairo.

He said that the volume of Jordanian-Egyptian trade exchange during the first 11 months of 2021 reached $812 million, noting that the share of the Egyptian exports to the Kingdom stood at 73 per cent.

Mashat expressed her country’s keenness to advance cooperation with Jordan in various fields, notably the trade sector, highlighting ongoing coordination to address obstacles hindering trade flow between the two countries and efforts to encourage investing.

At the end of the gathering, the two ministers signed the minutes of the meeting that include mechanisms to bolster partnerships.