Jordan, Egypt FMs discuss joint action on Arab interests

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri on the sidelines of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Beirut to discuss steps to increase cooperation and deepen coordination between the two countries.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the two top diplomats reviewed regional developments and means of mobilising efforts to resolve the regional crises, foremost of which is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which should be resolved on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and is the only way to achieve a comprehensive peace.

The ministers discussed the meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Amman last week, the statement said, adding that it identified tangible steps towards developing bilateral cooperation and coordinating consolidated positions on regional challenges, in order to achieve security and stability and serve mutual Arab interests.

Safadi and Shukri underscored the importance of achieving Palestinian reconciliation and the central Egyptian role and efforts in this regard.

Furthermore, the top diplomats underlined the need to upscale all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis which preserves the unity of Syria, ends the suffering of the Syrian people and restores the security and stability of Syria, in accordance with UN Resolution 2254, the statement said.