‘Jordan does not want terrorists or sectarian militias at border’

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Friday stressed the importance of preserving the de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria to stop the bloodshed, and as a step towards a complete ceasefire all over the country and political solution.

Mohammad Al Kayed, the ministry's spokesperson, said that maintaining the zone, which was agreed upon through coordination between Jordan, the US and Russia, is a Jordanian priority, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the convoys that enter Syria from the Jordanian side, Kayed said that they are UN convoys that carry humanitarian and relief aid to the Syrian people under the UN resolution 2165 with a direct supervision of the concerned UN organisations.

The diplomat underlined ongoing Jordanian-US-Russian coordination through the Amman Control Centre to ensure the commitment of Syrian factions to the ceasefire, and detect and tackle any breaches.

He said that there is also bilateral coordination between Jordan and Russia, noting “solid bilateral ties”, which are improving and allowing "clear" discussions over the crisis.

Kayed referred to the Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remarks, in which he commended the Jordanian-Russian ties and the Kingdom's efforts to sustain de-escalation in the designated zone.

The spokesperson noted that Jordan has notified Russia about a number of violations and movements of terrorists in the south of Syria that must be stopped.

He stressed that “Jordan does not want terrorist organisations or sectarian militias present at its borders and will take the necessary action to protect its security and interests.”

The official reiterated Jordan’s consistent stance that supports the unity of Syrian lands and people.

Jordan is continuing work with the US, Russia and the other concerned countries to reach a political solution on the basis of the UN resolution 2254.

Last year, a tripartite agreement reached between the US, Russia and Jordan in Amman entailed a ceasefire along a line of contact agreed upon between Syrian government forces and associated troops on one side and rebels on the other.

The three parties agreed that the ceasefire aims to permanently de-escalate the tensions in southern Syria, ending acts of hostility, restoring stability and allowing free access of humanitarian aid for this key area in Syria.