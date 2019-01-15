Jordan discusses Syria peace efforts with Russia

AMMAN — Jordan and Russia on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in efforts aimed at ending the Syrian crisis through a political solution that preserves the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and is accepted by Syrians on the basis of UNSC Resolution 2254.

During a telephone call between Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, both officials highlighted the importance of activating the political process and launching the committee tasked with drafting a new constitution for the country, which, they said, is essential for the process, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers also went over the Rukban encampment across the Syria border and called for taking measures to secure the return of its residents to their home cities and towns as a basic solution to their issue. They also discussed the trilateral coordination between Jordan, Russia and the US that seeks to solve the camp’s issue.

The top diplomats urged support for the efforts of the new UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, who replaced Staffan de Mistura, and voiced their aspirations to cooperate with him to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis as soon as possible.

Safadi called for activating the Arab role in efforts aimed at ending the crisis, describing such endeavours as a priority to reaching a political solution that restores Syria’s stability and key role in the region, boosts joint Arab action and provides conditions necessary for the return of refugees.

He highlighted the importance of the Russian role in the political process aiming at reaching a solution to the Syrian crisis, with Lavrov praising the level of cooperation with the Kingdom to realise regional security and stability.

Both ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which, they agreed, can only be resolved on the basis of the two-state solution, relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, stressing that ending the conflict is a prerequisite to realising regional security and stability, according to the ministry.

Safadi and Lavrov reiterated the importance of sustaining coordination, consultation and joint action with the international community to reach solutions to the regional crises.