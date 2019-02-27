Jordan condoles Egypt over victims of station fire

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi over the victims of a train crash and fire inside Cairo’s Ramses Station, a Royal Court statement said.

At least 20 people were killed and 43 injured when a locomotive smashed through the buffers at the main train station in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

In the cable, the King expressed his sincere sympathies and condolences to Sisi and the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Tweeting from his official account, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Safadi also expressed his condolences to the Egyptian people over the loss of lives, calling on God to grant the families of the victims “patience and relief”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.