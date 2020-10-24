Jordan condemns republishing of offensive prophet cartoons

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday condemned the continued republishing of offensive caricatures of Prophet Mohammad on the pretext of freedom of speech, according to a Foreign Minister statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s condemnation regarding the ongoing republication of these caricatures, expressing dissatisfaction over such practices that hurt the feelings of some 2 billion Muslims and target religious sanctities, beliefs and shrines, which also breaks the principles of respecting others’ beliefs, the statement said.

Jordan has always been supporting the culture of peace worldwide, as well as enhancing mutual understanding, harmony and coexistence, he said, highlighting the Kingdom’s initiatives in this arena, notably World Interfaith Harmony Week, which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly, and “A Common Word” initiative.

The statement also highlighted the risks believers rejecting others’ beliefs based on official political stances, according to the statement.

“Amid a range of dangers threatening humanity, what the international community needs is more solidarity and convergence, not feeding on sectarian, religious or ethnic divisions,” he said, pointing out that these offences feed extremism and violence.

He also voiced the Kingdom’s condemnation of any “discriminatory and misleading attempts to link Islam with terrorism, which falsify the true essence of Islam”, calling for scaling up efforts to combat the culture of hatred and discrimination and installing the culture of respect for others.

He urged the international community to reject any denigration of religious sanctities and symbols.

The spokesperson also highlighted the Kingdom’s supportive stance for the statement issued by the Organisation of the Islamic Conference, which expresses the Islamic nation’s position in this regard.

Meanwhile, Senate President Faisal Fayez, in a statement, exhorted the international community and “peace-loving forces to confront anyone who tries to insult the sanctities of the divine religions and prophets under the pretexts of freedom of expression, opinion and disseminating information”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.