Jordan condemns Quebec mosque attack

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday condemned the attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, which killed six people and wounded eight.

In a cable to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the King expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, voicing Jordan’s support to Canada in facing terrorism in all its forms, a Royal Court statement said.

Jordan on Monday condemned the attack and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of such acts, through which terror organisations seek to destabilise the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the minister of state for media affairs, expressed the government’s condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Gunmen stormed into a Quebec mosque during evening prayers and opened fire on dozens of worshippers, killing six and wounding eight, in what Trudeau condemned as a “terrorist attack”, Agence France-Presse reported.

One witness told Radio Canada that “the two men were wearing black cagoules”, and one of them “had a “strong Quebecois accent”.

Some 50 people were in the mosque when the shooting began at around 7:30pm on Sunday (2:30am Monday in Amman time) towards the end of evening prayers.