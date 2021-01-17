Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement activities

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned Israeli authorities’ approval of constructing 780 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Israeli authorities' approval for the construction of 780 new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, coupled with attempts to legalise two settlements, is a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, mainly the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ministry’s spokesperson Daifallah Fayez stressed that settlement policy, including building and expanding settlement units, as well as activities related to land confiscation and displacing Palestinians, is an illegal and rejected policy that undermines chances for peace and two-state solution, on the basis of resolutions of international legitimacy.

The spokesperson also urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and exert pressure on Israel to halt its violations.