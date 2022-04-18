Jordan condemns burning of Holy Quran

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday condemned the act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul said that this act “is denounced and rejected and contradicts with all religious values and principles, human rights, basic freedoms and fuels feelings of hate and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that there is a “collective responsibility” to spread the culture of peace and accept others, increase awareness of joint values, enrich the values of tolerance and forgiveness and discard extremisms and religion-based incitement.

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of shunning all types of violence and resorting to peaceful ways to express opinions without abusing others’ feelings.