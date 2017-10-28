Jordan condemns Bahrain terrorist attack

You are here

By JT - Oct 28,2017 - Last updated at Oct 28,2017

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a police bus in Bahrain on Friday, resulting in the death of a policeman and the injury of eight.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed Amman’s support for Manama as it fights terrorism and its groups. 

He reiterated the Kingdom’s “unaltered stance in fighting all types and goals of terrorism”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the government spokesman, conveyed the government’s condolences to the Bahraini government and the victim’s family, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

