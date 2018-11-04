Jordan condemns ‘heinous terrorist attack’ on Egypt’s Copts

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday sent a cable to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, expressing condolences over the victims of the “heinous terrorist attack” that targeted a bus transporting Coptic passengers in the governorate of Minya, leaving many dead or injured.

In the cable, King Abdullah “strongly condemned” the attack, stressing that Jordan supports the efforts of Egypt in countering terrorism and safeguarding its security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty expressed his deepest sympathies to President Sisi and the bereaved families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Also on Friday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat denounced the incident.

Ghunaimat, who is also the government spokesperson, expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt in its fight against terrorist groups that target the security and stability of the north African country and its people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister expressed her deepest condolences to the Egyptian government and people and the victims’ families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.