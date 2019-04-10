'Jordan committed to implementing human rights recommendations '

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Tuesday issued a memo to all ministries and governmental associations to implement the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of human rights endorsed by the Jordanian government.

Director of the Prime Ministry’s Human Rights Department Khalil Abdallat reaffirmed that the government was committed to implementing the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Council.

The government endorsed 149 UPR recommendations after they were reviewed by the permanent human rights committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, he added, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

Work is underway to formulate a plan for the execution of a clear four-year strategy with measurable objectives and a precise timeline, the official underlined.

The presentation of the UPR has helped strengthen partnerships between the government, national institutions and civil society organisations, Abdallat said in the statement.

Other components, such as corporate social responsibility will be integrated into the plan to boost partnerships with the private sector, he noted.

These endorsed recommendations will serve the interests of the nation and its welfare, by enhancing the status of human rights in Jordan, he added.

Recommendations pertaining to the status of women are generally of interest to the countries that put forward the UPR, Abdallat stressed. The same goes for child rights and the status of people with disabilities, he continued.

Other recommendations are related to torture, judicial prosecution, administrative detainment and freedom of speech, the press and opinion, among others underlined in the review, the human rights official stated.

The government has also endorsed those recommendations, the statement said.

As for the recommendations not endorsed by the government, Abdallat explained that they would be reviewed at a later time, reiterating that they are no less important.

More than 13 civil alliances, 21 individuals and 60 institutions submitted their statements to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Right in one report, Abdallat highlighted.

These joint efforts, he said, lay the foundations for institutionalising human rights works in Jordan and the partnerships that support this endeavour.