Jordan climbs six rankings in Global Knowledge Index

AMMAN — Jordan ranked 70th in the 2019 Global Knowledge Index (GKI) compared with 76th in the 2018 edition, and ninth among Arab countries.

The UNDP and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announced the 2019 index during the Dubai-hosted 2019 Knowledge Summit, held under the theme "Knowledge for Sustainable Development", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As for the categories of the index, the Kingdom ranked 104th in the pre-university education category, 93rd in technical and vocational education and training, 41st in higher education, 74th in research, development and innovation, 69th in information and communications technology, 44th in economy and 88th in the enabling environment category.

The report measured 136 countries and indicated that 75 million jobs in the world will disappear in the future, to be replaced by 133 million jobs in upcoming fields.

In the ranking, Switzerland and Finland maintained their first and second ranks, respectively, followed by the US, Singapore and Luxembourg, while the UAE maintained its rank among the top 20, coming in 18th, which made it the top Arab country in the index, Petra added.

GKI is a joint initiative between the UNDP and the MBRF, which aims to measure the “multidimensional concept of knowledge”, according to the index’s website.