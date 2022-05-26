Jordan, China sign agreement for road rehabilitation project 

By JT - May 26,2022 - Last updated at May 26,2022

Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi and China First Highway Regional Director for the Middle East Liu Kai on Wednesday signed an agreement to implement an expansion and rehabilitation project for Al Salt/Al Ardah Road (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi and China First Highway Regional Director for the Middle East Liu Kai on Wednesday signed an agreement to implement an expansion and rehabilitation project for Al Salt/Al Ardah Road.

Funded by a grant from China, the project stretches from Al Subaihi intersection to Al Ardah intersection.

Kisbi, during the ceremony attended by Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong, commended China's ongoing support for the Kingdom's infrastructure development, in addition to projects related to health, education and local development fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The expansion and rehabilitation project for Al Salt/Al Ardah Road is among the ministry's priorities, the minister said, adding that the project is part of a series of China-funded projects.

The project is expected to take 18 months, he said, noting that the “vital project” will connect Amman with both the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley agricultural regions and will enhance the tourism movement and investment climate.

The diplomat said that the project, the first of its kind among the China-funded projects, will help enhance traffic safety, reduce accidents and improve local transport, tourism and agriculture sectors.

Jordan and China are celebrating 45 years of diplomatic ties this year, he said, highlighting that the trade exchange between both countries reached $4.416 billion, showing an increase of 22 per cent, better than it was before the pandemic.