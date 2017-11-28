Jordan calls on US to keep PLO office open

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed with Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Saeb Erekat the US Department of State’s decision to close the organisation’s offices in Washington DC, calling on the US administration to reverse the move.

During Safadi’s visit to Erekat in Washington to check on his health following a surgery, the two officials also discussed progress in efforts to resume the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis on the basis of the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two officials stressed the importance of putting an end to the Israeli illegal settlement activity and the unilateral measures Tel Aviv takes to impose a new status quo in East Jerusalem, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

They reiterated that peace is an Arab strategic option that Jordan and Palestine will continue supporting in cooperation with the international community.