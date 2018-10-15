Jordan backs S. Arabia in face of ‘any baseless smear campaigns’

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat on Sunday said that Jordan stands by Saudi Arabia against any “baseless rumours and campaigns targeting the kingdom”.

Ghunaimat stressed Saudi Arabia's central efforts and leading role in establishing security, stability and peace, as well as enhancing economic cooperation in the region and the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ghunaimat voiced Jordan's support for the Saudi position that affirming the need for reason and wisdom in the search for the truth.

The minister reiterated the strength of strategic relations between the two countries and expressed Jordan's rejection of any attempt targeting Saudi Arabia and its role and stature in the Arab and Islamic world.