Jordan, Armenia sign agreement for executive programme for cultural cooperation

By JT - Dec 14,2021 - Last updated at Dec 14,2021

AMMAN — Culture Minister Haifa Najjar and non-resident Ambassador of Armenia Tigran Gevorkyan on Tuesday signed an agreement for an executive programme for cultural cooperation for the years 2021 to 2026.

During the signing ceremony, Najjar expressed hope that the agreement would contribute to holding events in both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She noted that Armenian Jordanians have shown “good citizenship, while keeping in touch with their Armenian culture through creativity and preserving their language and heritage”.

Najjar stressed the ministry’s commitment to enhance cooperation by holding a Jordanian culture week in Armenia and an Armenian culture week in the Kingdom.

The envoy described the Jordanian-Armenian ties as “historic and deep-rooted,” praising the agreement as "vital for developing and boosting ties”.