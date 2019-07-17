Jordan appoints ambassador to Qatar after two years of reduced representation

AMMAN — A Royal Decree has been issued approving a Cabinet decision to appoint Zaid Lozi as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Jordan to Qatar, according to the Official Gazette.

On June 6, 2017, Jordan announced that it had decided to reduce diplomatic representation with Qatar and revoke the licence of the Doha-based Al Jazeera satellite channel, amid a crisis that saw four Arab countries sever ties with the Gulf state completely.

Prior to the appointment, Lozi held the position of secretary general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

At the time, the government said that after studying the causes of the crisis witnessed in the ties between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain with Qatar, the government has decided to reduce diplomatic representation with the state of Qatar and revoke the licence of Al Jazeera channel’s office in the Kingdom.

Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah visited Jordan in April and met with His Majesty King Abdullah.

Last year, Qatar pledged to offer 10,000 jobs to Jordanians in Doha and to provide $500 million in investment projects to support the Kingdom’s infrastructure and development projects.

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia and allies including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced they were severing diplomatic relations and closing air, sea and land links with Qatar.