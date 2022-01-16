JLW urges gov't to reorganise working hours amid current weather conditions

The Jordan Labour Watch highlighted the importance of applying the flexible work system during the weather conditions this week (Photo by Hassan Tamimi)

AMMAN — The Jordan Labour Watch (JLW) on Sunday called on the government to coordinate with the private sector to reorganise working hours in a way that accounts for the prevailing weather conditions to ensures worker safety.

The JLW also highlighted the importance of reducing working hours or changing them to online and applying the flexible work system during the weather conditions this week so as to reduce risks, according to a JLW statement.

It also said that this demand aims to allow workers to reach their houses safely before the end of public transportation hours, especially given that the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Saturday announced that the Amman Bus and BRT buses will stop working at 5pm on Sunday.

The JLW said that this GAM decision needs coordination with all stakeholders to avoid affecting workers who use public transportation.