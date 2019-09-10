JIEC, China ink deal to enhance cooperation

AMMAN — Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) and the Arab Businessmen Forum in China on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two countries and promote Jordan's investment environment.

The MoU, signed by JIEC CEO Omar Jwaid and the forum's head Arafat Harahsheh, seeks to underpin the promotional efforts of Jordanian industrial zones, according to a JIEC statement.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Jordanian participation in the third China-Arab States Expo and fourth China-Arab States Business Summit, which aimed at intensifying the Kingdom's promotional efforts with a focus on the Chinese market, along with exploring potential investment opportunities, mainly in industrial zones.

The Arab Businessmen Forum in China, with its widespread relations, serves as an umbrella for Arab and Jordanian investors in China, Jwaid said, pointing out that the agreement would promote the Kingdom's investment climate through expertise exchange and holding a variety of promotional activities.

Harahsheh said that the MoU emphasised active public-private sector partnership intended to serve the Kingdom's investment environment, affirming that the forum will make every effort to support JIEC's promotional efforts in the Chinese market.

The memorandum stipulates cooperation in promoting the Kingdom's investment environment and opportunities, as well as conducting training courses for JIEC's employees by linking them with the related bodies in China, through the Arab Businessmen Forum in China.

Under the agreement, the two sides will hold a variety of forums and workshops on promoting investment opportunities available in Jordan's industrial zones affiliated with JIEC, according to the statement.