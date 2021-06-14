JIC to hold first virtual investment conference, exhibition on July 12-13

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Jun 14,2021 - Last updated at Jun 14,2021

Acting chairman of the Jordan Investment Commission Fareedon Hartoqa speaks during a meeting on Sunday (Photo courtesy of JIC Facebook page)

AMMAN — The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC), in celebration of the 75th Independence Day of Jordan and the centennial of the state, on Sunday announced the launch of the first virtual investment conference and exhibition on July 12-13 under the title “Reigniting Investment in the 2nd Centennial”.

The JIC, in cooperation with Afaq Technology, created a virtual interactive portal that holds online meetings and conferences using 3D technology, Fareedon Hartoqa, acting chairman of the commission, said.

The portal will be available for users by next week he added.

This step comes as part JIC keenness to pursue His Majesty King Abdallah’s vision of promoting Jordan for international investors, which offers a wide range of incentives for investment, including tax exemptions, he said

“The investment commission stands on the threshold of the new phase of legislative framework for investments through its recent enactment of the Jordanian Investment Law, a new law that aims to serve international investors’ goals and objectives,’’ Hartoqa said.

International investment helps achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic growth, availability of high value-added job opportunities for youth in addition to securing funding for development projects, he added.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018, Jordan is considered “a safe and stable country by both global and regional standards’’.

There’s a wide range of business opportunities in different sectors in Jordan, including agriculture, industry, tourism and healthcare, he said.

The commission is running multiple development zones in the Kingdom like industrial estates, development areas, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone and free zones, Hartoqa said.

Jordan signed multiple trade agreements with different countries including Canada, the US, Singapore and the EU.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh will attend the opening of the conference, according to Hartoqa.

The exhibition will target potential local and international investors, promoting Jordanian exports and products to international markets through international trade agreements, Hartoqa said.

Mohammad Al Momani, planning director at the JIC, said: “We will be providing a sustainable portal serving different types of business models, such as B2B, B2C and B2G.’’