Jewellery exhibition brings grandeur of Italian design, craftsmanship to Amman

A piece of jewellery on display at the ‘Diva! Italian Glamor in Fashion Jewellery’ exhibition at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts (Photo by Jocelyn Chau)

AMMAN — Italian Ambassador in Jordan Fabio Cassese on Sunday inaugurated the “Diva! Italian Glamor in Fashion Jewellery” exhibition at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts.

Nearly 200 exclusive works of Italy’s costume jewellery masters and fashion designers are on display at the exhibition.

Promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and curated by Alba Cappellieri, a professor of jewellery design at Italy’s Milan Polytechnic University and director of the Vicenza Jewellery Museum, the exhibition is dedicated to “the creativity, uniqueness, and excellence of Italian craftsmanship and fashion brands”, according to the organisers.

The jewellery pieces dating from the 1950s to date, ranging from bracelets and necklaces to rings and crowns, are all made from creative materials such as Venetian and volcanic stones, gold galvanised metal and silver brass.

“Diva means goddess. And this is exactly what Italy’s fashion jewellery does — to transform a woman into a goddess. This exhibition is also to celebrate the dreams and achievements of women,” said Cappellieri in her virtual welcome speech.

“Italian jewellery is an aesthetic mirror of an evolving society. It is not only a creative ornament but also an important cultural object that reflects Italy’s values and culture, and illustrates Italian innovation of materials and the use of new technologies. The exhibition is the finest expression of Italian design and craftsmanship,” she added.

Cassese expressed pride in the exhibition, noting that the embassy has organised other exhibitions in Amman before but this one in particular showcases “a journey through Italy’s fashion in the jewellery sector”.

“At this exhibition, you can find a lot of Italy’s famous brands from Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci, but at the same time you can also find small, not very well-known but very creative designers — they altogether make the excellence of Italian art and production. We have different kinds of designs and pieces here, very different and very original”, Cassese added.

“I think this exhibition will be a good way to strengthen the relations between Italy and Jordan, and the two peoples even more, because this kind of cultural events are very needed here in Amman. It can allow more communications between the countries and strengthen human and cultural relations,” said the Italian ambassador.

The exhibition, officially inaugurated on January 31, will run until February 26 at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts from 9am to 5pm except Fridays.