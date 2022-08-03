JD5m allocated as subsidy for public transport vehicles amid rising fuel prices

Public transport vehicles will receive a subsidy worth JD5 million to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices, according to the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (File photo)

AMMAN — Public transport vehicles will receive a subsidy worth JD5 million to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices, notably to help operators cut costs, for a period of six months, Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LTRA) Tariq Habashneh said on Tuesday.

The support will go towards the main and sub-lines that include 776 buses, 3,475 medium-sized vehicles and 1,021 white service cabs, which will receive JD567,150 per month, totalling JD3,402,900 for a six-month period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The support directed to the yellow taxis, a total of 5,354 vehicles, reached JD267,700 per month, totalling JD1.6 million for six months.

Habashneh said that the government has decided to offer subsidies to public transport vehicles to address the implications of the high fuel prices and spare the citizens the effects of higher prices, noting that the amount surpassed JD5 million for six months, allocating JD834,850 a month.

The subsidy amount will range between JD50 and JD200 a month, depending on the size of the vehicle and the route’s distance.