JCI calls for further support for SMEs

AMMAN — The government need to develop new mechanisms to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), help them survive, preserve their workforce and resume production rates achieved in the pre-COVID-19 period, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Jaghbir referred to His Majesty King Abdullah’s Letter of Designation that included clear signs on managing the economic issues in a way that guarantees overcoming economic pressures.

The JCI president called for resorting to self-reliance and supporting local production, as well as increasing connections among various economic sectors so as to realise self-sufficiency in the Kingdom.

Jaghbir also called for providing additional finance programmes to the most affected SMEs swiftly as possible, so as to enable these institutions to resume their activities.

Also speaking to Petra, Jordanian Businessmen Association President Hamdi Tabbaa highlighted the importance of focusing on the economic recovery in the current phase as a main goal, especially that some indicators of a recession are emerging.

Tabbaa said that the government should avoid any procedures that require a partial or a comprehensive lockdown that hinder economic activities, and instead, should increase awareness about public safety measures and impose fines on violators.

He also called for lowering government expenditures that constitute the biggest proportion of the budget and increasing the competitiveness of the economic sectors.