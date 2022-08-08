JCC chief, Syrian minister discuss bolstering economic cooperation

President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Nael Kabariti meets with Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer Al Khalil on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti and Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer Al Khalil on Sunday night discussed means to enhance economic relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them to serve joint interests.

The two sides, during a meeting at the ministry headquarters in Damascus, referred to the willingness of the private sectors in both countries to hold a Jordanian-Syrian economic forum in Damascus during the first week of October and an exhibition for products of Jordanian companies and industries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kabariti and Khalil referred to the significance of expanding investment, commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries through executive programmes.

The JCC president stressed the chamber's endeavours to enhance economic cooperation and open new aspects for Jordanian industries to enhance their presence in the Syrian market and boost commercial exchange between Jordan and Syria.

Khalil highlighted the "deep-rooted historical" ties between the two countries, stressing the need to expand partnership in commercial exchange.

He also stressed the importance of bilateral meetings between stakeholders in Syrian and Jordan, which would play a role in enhancing economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kabariti and President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers Mohammed Lahham discussed available investment opportunities in Jordan and Syria to enhance commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Kabariti highlighted the importance of effective partnership to ensure benefits for both countries and enhance communication between the two private sectors.

Lahham expressed the federation's interest to revive the commercial activity between the Kingdom and Syria due to the importance of the Jordanian market and consumers' confidence in Syrian products, expressing his welcome for expanding economic and commercial cooperation.