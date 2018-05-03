Japan sees Jordan a ‘great partner with great potential’

By JT - May 03,2018 - Last updated at May 03,2018

AMMAN — Concluding a two-day visit to Jordan on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tweeted yesterday that “Jordan has played a core role in the stability of the region for many years, including the acceptance of Syria refugees. It is a great partner in the Middle East for Japan”.

The remarks echoed statements he made while in Jordan, where he met with His Majesty King Abdullah and Prime Minister Hani Mulki.

During his meeting with the Japanese leader, the King stressed that Japan is a strong partner for Jordan, and “we highly appreciate its leadership role globally”, while Abe stressed that Tokyo would work on developing the “distinguished relations between our countries to the level of strategic partnership”.

He said that Jordan’s stability is indispensable for regional stability, and his country would continue providing assistance to Jordan as much as possible, so as to ensure the Kingdom’s social and economic stability and to support its development efforts.

He also said Japan respects and encourages His Majesty’s efforts to counter violent extremism, as well as his efforts to promote the Middle East peace process.

Japanese companies› CEOs accompanying Abe expressed interest in expanding investment projects in Jordan.

He made similar remarks during the press conference, where he said Jordan has a potential to become a hub in the logistics and information technology sectors.

The Japanese premier said that some major Japanese companies are already investing in infrastructure projects such as a solar and thermal power generation project, adding that others have expressed interest in entering the Jordanian market.

He announced that Jordan and Japan have “agreed in substance on a Japanese-Jordanian investment agreement”, which he said shows “the improvement of the business environment” in Jordan.