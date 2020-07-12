JAEA calls for tax exemptions to revive agriculture sector

AMMAN — Representatives of the Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association (JAEA) on Saturday met with Income and Sales Tax Department Director General Hussam Abu Ali to voice the agricultural sector’s demands regarding taxation.

“We look forward to working with the Income and Sales Tax Department, aspiring to reach a consensus for the sector’s benefit and for the farmers to develop as well as provide products and exports,” a statement from the association quoted JAEA President Abdul Hadi Falahat as saying during the meeting.

The agricultural sector faces an increasing number of challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the “ever-evolving challenges”, the most important of which is the tax portfolio, “which entails a different and positive approach to look into the sector’s taxation demands", according to the statement.

Member of JAEA Council Hussein Manna called on the department to exempt egg cartons from sales tax and consider tax exemptions for production inputs in the livestock industry to boost its production capacity.

“The department looks forward to continuing partnership with the agricultural sector under Royal directives to enhance the Kingdom’s agricultural sector as well as to provide the best possible tax services that apply the law and take into consideration the sector’s interest,” Abu Ali was quoted in the statement as saying.

The JAEA representatives also called for the exemption of date mesh bags from taxes.