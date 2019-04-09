Italian president begins visit to Kingdom today

AMMAN — Italian President Sergio Mattarella will start an official visit to the Kingdom today, during which he will hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah.

The talks with the King will tackle means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as regional developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Italian president, who will be accompanied by his daughter, is also scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz during his several-day stay in Jordan.