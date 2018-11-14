Issawi visits Palestinian camps to hear concerns

AMMAN — Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Tuesday visited the camps of Baqaa, Hitteen, Zarqa, Sukhna and Nasr, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The visits, which came in accordance with Royal Directives, sought to check on the state of various Palestinian refugee camps' and listen to the needs and requirements of their residents.

During his visit to the camps, Issawi met with heads and members of service committees, advisory bodies and representatives of official and civil institutions inside the camps, where he listened to the most important challenges faced by the camps’ residents. The two sides also discussed the best ways to overcome these issues.

The Royal Court chief pointed out that the Royal Hashemite Court will cooperate with the government and all competent authorities to meet the needs and demands of the camps' residents, and contribute to improving their living conditions and standards.

He noted that the Royal Court will implement a new set of Royal Initiatives that will target the sectors of development, social care and youth.

Issawi pointed out that the Royal Initiatives implemented in the camps are fully integrated with governmental procedures conducted in various service sectors.

He also affirmed that the demands that have already been addressed will be studied by the concerned government agencies, adding that the Royal Initiatives are complementary to the government's plans and programmes and are not a substitute for them.