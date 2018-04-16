Israel's new ambassador arrives in Jordan — official

AMMAN — The newly-appointed Israeli ambassador has arrived in the Kingdom, signalling an end to a ten-month Amman-Tel Aviv rift following a deadly incident in which an Israeli embassy guard killed two Jordanians last year.

Without giving further details, a Foreign Ministry official, who requested anonymity, said that Tel Aviv's newly-appointed envoy, Amir Weissbrod, was already in Amman.

Jordan has recently agreed to the Israeli government’s nomination of Weissbrod, who replaces Einat Schlein, whose removal was a condition set by Amman after the killings that took place at a nearby residential building rented by the embassy.

On July 23rd, 16-year-old Mohammad Jawawdeh was killed, along with the landlord, Bashar Hamarneh, a doctor. The killer left Jordan to Israel, protected by his diplomatic immunity, a matter which triggered widespread public outrage in Jordan.

Later, Amman was angered when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a hero’s welcome to the man and the Kingdom sent a letter to Israel stating that it would not allow the return of the Israeli mission until it received guarantees of a serious investigation into the case, stressing that Jordan wanted proper legal action to be taken against the suspect first.

Earlier in January, Israel officially apologised for the incident and compensated the families of the two victims and the family of Raed Zuaiter, a judge at the Amman Court of First Instance who was killed at King Hussein Bridge during an argument with an Israeli soldier in March 2014.