Iraq begins measures to connect its power grid with Jordan
By JT - Apr 06,2022 - Last updated at Apr 06,2022
Petra file photo
AMMAN — Iraq on Wednesday announced the launch of measures to connect Iraq's electricity grid with Jordan's.
Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, in a statement, said that Iraq has an electricity connection with Jordan’s power grid, noting that Baghdad has commenced with checking the paths, connecting points and soil examinations.
The statement added that the procedures for the electricity connection have begun, noting that Al Qaim electric power transformation station is under construction to complete the line with Jordan.
Amjad Rawashdeh, director general of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), said that the “vital” project is proceeding according to the planned schedule, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
