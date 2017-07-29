‘Investment map in governorates launched’

AMMAN — Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Saturday announced that an investment map for governorates will be launched next month, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The map, which will include investment opportunities in each governorate, aims to create jobs and combat poverty, Shehadeh said.

During a panel organised by the Jordan Transparency Association titled "Investment in Jordan", the minister said that the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) has finalised a list of 122 small and medium enterprises spread across the Kingdom's governorates, with values ranging between JD9,000 and JD50,000 .

Stability and security are the main elements attracting investments, said Shehadeh, whose portfolio is the first in the country’s history.

He noted that Jordan has dropped 20 points on the Ease of Doing Business Index over the past few years, and highlighted the responsibility of stakeholders in overcoming the gap.

During the past 30 days, the official added, the JIC has reduced the time needed for registering investment facilities to four days, Shehadeh said, adding that the commission has also cancelled around 13 bodies out 26 that used to review the investors documents in a bid to increase efficiency.

The commission has also cancelled 99 of the licensing procedures, out of 186, the minister said.

Jordan Transparency Association President Mohammad Hdeib, Jordan Hotel Association President Michael Nazzal and Director General of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Maher Mahrouq attended the panel.