Interior minister meets Saudi counterpart on sidelines of Tunisia conference

By JT - Mar 01,2020 - Last updated at Mar 01,2020

AMMAN — Interior Minister Salameh Hammad on Sunday met Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif Al Saud, honorary president of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.

The meeting, which came on the sidelines of the council’s 37th session currently being held in Tunisia, discussed ways to enhance the two countries’ bilateral relations, especially in security , exchange of expertise and facing security challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hammad stressed during the meeting that strengthening security cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia “requires further collaboration” in training, rehabilitation and protecting shared borders.

The two sides agreed that the most urgent and important issue at the present time is the maintenance of Arab national security.

Prince Abdulaziz, for his part, affirmed his country's keenness to enhance bilateral relations with Jordan in various fields.

Also on Sunday, Hammad, in two separate meetings, met his Bahraini counterpart Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and his Lebanese counterpart Brig. Gen. Muhammad Fahmy, Petra reported.

Hammad and his Bahraini counterpart reviewed ways to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields and confront the challenges facing the Arab region.

The interior minister affirmed Jordan’s keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, combatting terrorism and crime.

The Bahraini minister affirmed the need to build on Jordanian-Bahraini relations through the exchange of security and police expertise and training programmes.

During their meeting, Hammad and his Lebanese counterpart reviewed current developments and challenges facing the region.

Hammad stressed Jordan's readiness to provide its expertise and capabilities in various fields to Lebanon within the framework of activating Arab integration, which has become an “urgent necessity” in light of the changes taking place in the region and the world.

For his part, Fahmy expressed his country's desire to benefit from Jordanian expertise, especially in the security and police, training and rehabilitation fields.